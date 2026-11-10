IRGC commander: Iranian military operations disrupted US-Israeli calculations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force says that the pride-inspiring operations of the Iranian Armed Forces, especially the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, during the second and third imposed wars, disrupted the excessive demands and arrogant calculations of the American-Israeli enemy.

Brigadier General Mohammad Karami said on Monday that today, the power of Iran in the realm of strategic deterrence and national defense capabilities is rooted in the sincere and scholarly endeavors of exalted martyrs and great men, such as martyrs Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, and Mahmoud Bagheri, adding that by relying on faith, rationality, and scientific struggle, they laid the foundations of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missile power, and nurtured it to fruition, listed its name among the major powers of the region and the world, as a paragon of faith, progress, and steadfastness.

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