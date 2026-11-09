IRGC Navy says three oil tankers caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy's public relations office said three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz since the early hours of Sunday, as the vessels were operating along an unauthorised route.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said three oil tankers had exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz since the early hours of Sunday after sailing through an unauthorised shipping lane.

The fires sent thick plumes of smoke across the strait, according to a statement by the IRGC Navy's public relations office.

It said the tankers had switched off their navigation and identification systems and were now burning as a result of the “criminal and aggressive actions” of the “US army of smugglers and aggressors”.

The IRGC Navy said Iranian regulations governing passage through the Strait of Hormuz had been repeatedly communicated to all vessels.

It warned that any vessel violating the regulations and cooperating with the “US army of smugglers” to use unauthorised shipping lanes would face the same fate.



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