IRGC Navy says two oil tankers hit mines and caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has confirmed that two oil tankers attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via unauthorized routes struck naval mines and are now burning intensely, after committing multiple violations of Iranian regulations.

In a statement issued by the IRGC Navy’s Public Relations office and carried by Tasnim News Agency, the force said on Saturday the vessels -- one located east of the strategic waterway and the other within the Strait itself -- had deactivated their navigation and positioning systems in a bid to slip through an unauthorized southern corridor.

The offending tankers had repeatedly ignored established rules governing safe passage through the waterway under Iran’s sovereign control.

“Moments ago, two offending oil tankers -- one east of the Strait of Hormuz and the other within the Strait-- which were attempting to transit via an unauthorized route, struck mines and are now engulfed in intense flames,” the statement read.

The IRGC Navy added that the vessels had committed multiple violations, including turning off their identification and tracking systems, in an apparent effort to evade detection while relying on external support.

The Navy issued a clear and repeated warning to all shipping that any vessel or craft that cooperates with the aggressive and predatory US military, defies Iranian regulations regarding the Strait of Hormuz, or enters an unauthorized zone will inevitably strike a mine.

“Therefore, do not pay heed to the fantasies of the CENTCOM commander,” the statement cautioned.

This latest incident forms part of a sustained pattern of enforcement since the United States and the Israeli regime launched their aggression against Iran in late February.

Iranian forces have maintained full control over transit through the Strait -- through which roughly one-fifth of global oil normally passes -- requiring prior authorization and confining safe passage exclusively to designated northern corridors. Southern routes near Omani waters have been declared unauthorized and mined, with repeated IRGC Navy statements confirming that vessels attempting to use them after disabling AIS systems have struck mines, exploded, and caught fire.

IRGC Navy units have repeatedly intercepted or neutralized ships attempting covert transit, including those linked to the Israeli regime or operating under US encouragement. IRGC commanders have stressed that empty American promises of escort and protection have repeatedly proven hollow, as vessels trusting such assurances have been halted or destroyed.

The force has underscored that only ships complying with Iranian rules can transit safely, while those serving the interests of the aggressors face decisive consequences.



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