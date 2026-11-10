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IRGC spokesman denies reports of naval mine clearance in Strait of Hormuz

10 November 2026 - 07:42
News ID: 1888745
Source: Mehr News
IRGC spokesman denies reports of naval mine clearance in Strait of Hormuz

The IRGC spokesman has denied claims that naval mines have been cleared from the Strait of Hormuz, saying no mine-clearing operation has taken place.

ABNA24 - The spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has rejected reports that naval mines have been cleared from the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that no such operation has taken place.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi was responding to US President Donald Trump’s claim that the United States had control over the Strait of Hormuz. He said recent incidents involving several oil tankers in the waterway had exposed the falsehood of Washington’s claim.

Mohebi questioned how the United States could claim control over the strait while several incidents involving vessels were occurring there every day.

He also dismissed statements by Trump and US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Brad Cooper about the clearance of naval mines from the waterway, describing them as completely false.

“No war mines have been cleared from the Strait of Hormuz. This claim is an outright lie,” he said.

The IRGC spokesman concluded by saying that no one would dare enter the Strait of Hormuz to conduct mine-clearing operations.

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