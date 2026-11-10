Iran’s Army Ground Forces ready to counter any threat, commander says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi saying that the Army Ground Force is prepared to counter any type of threat, added that this force is ready to deliver an immediate, firm, and powerful response—with greater intensity than ever before—to any level of threat.

Saying that the Army Ground Force is currently prepared to confront any type of threat, Brigadier General Jahanshahi added that relying on God Almighty and possessing intelligent combat readiness, valuable human capital, effective weaponry and equipment, as well as drawing upon spiritual strength and modern technology—all under the sagacious leadership of the Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief—the Army Ground Force stands ready to respond to threats at any level: immediately, firmly, powerfully, and with greater intensity than ever before.

.....................

End/ 257