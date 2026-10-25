Leader directs Judiciary to pursue compensation for US-Zionist crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has directed the Judiciary to seriously pursue the rights of the Iranian nation and compensation for material and moral damages resulting from the American-Zionist crimes.

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Judiciary, Hojjatoleslam Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, on Saturday.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for a decisive and effective fight against corruption and for identifying and confronting its causes.

In the meeting, the Leader also described expediting the handling of judicial cases and the timely and deterrent enforcement of rulings as important issues that must be seriously placed on the Judiciary's agenda.

Ayatollah Khamenei further called on the Judiciary to pursue the rights of the nation and compensation for damages resulting from the war of aggression by the US and the Israeli regime.

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