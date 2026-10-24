Iranian Research Institutes Sign Agreement to Expand Islamic Literature in Bengali

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Institute for Contemporary Fiqh Studies and the Ahsan Institute for Comparative Studies and Education have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at expanding academic and research collaboration, strengthening ties with religious and university institutions in Bangladesh, and exploring the translation of Islamic literature into Bengali.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Noormofidi, head of the Institute for Contemporary Fiqh Studies; Hujjatul Islam Seyyed Mehdi Alizadeh Mousavi, Iran’s representative of the Supreme Leader in Bangladesh and head of the Ahsan Institute; and Hujjatul Islam Mostafa Dorri, deputy head of the Institute for Contemporary Fiqh Studies.

The meeting focused on opportunities for joint research, specialised training in contemporary Islamic jurisprudence, and the translation of religious publications. Participants also discussed the institutions’ respective capabilities and potential areas of cooperation under the agreement.

Focus on Contemporary Islamic Jurisprudence

Ayatollah Noormofidi said the two institutions had significant common ground in their areas of activity, creating opportunities for joint academic seminars on contemporary Islamic jurisprudence and research addressing international needs.

He also highlighted the potential for cooperation with the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader representative in Bangladesh.

Noormofidi suggested organising introductory workshops on contemporary jurisprudence for Bangladeshi religious students and researchers living in Qom. He added that establishing structured links with academic, jurisprudential and legal institutions in Bangladesh and neighbouring areas could further strengthen cooperation.

Regarding translations, he said Arabic and English were currently the institute’s priority languages under its approved policy. Several publications have already been translated into these languages, while others are awaiting publication.

He added that expanding translation into regional languages, including Bengali, required strategic consideration in view of the size of the potential readership and the region’s academic capacity.

Bengali Media to Address Religious Questions

Hujjatul Islam Seyyed Mehdi Alizadeh Mousavi said the Ahsan Institute focuses on the study of religious schools and movements, particularly Salafism, as well as developing substantive responses to religious questions and challenges.

He noted that specialised courses were being conducted to train scholars in advanced jurisprudential studies. Research examining the historical development of reason and its role in Salafi thought has also been published or is in preparation for publication.

Mousavi also highlighted the institute’s work in the field of *fiqh al-hiwar*, or the jurisprudence of dialogue and managing differences. The initiative seeks to establish sound jurisprudential foundations for discussions within religious traditions, between different faith communities and among religions.

Emphasising the need for effective media tools in Bangladesh to address religious questions, he said the Bengali-language online channel and television platform Media Mehr had been launched to explain Islamic teachings. The platform operates alongside a digital library and initiatives to publish specialised Shiite literature and translations.

He added that translating Islamic works into Bengali and making affordable digital editions available could improve access to religious scholarship among students, researchers and academics throughout the region.

Joint Research and Training Initiatives

Hujjatul Islam Mostafa Dorri said preliminary assessments had identified shared priorities between the two institutions and opportunities to combine their academic and research capabilities.

He said the organisations would pursue joint specialised seminars on contemporary jurisprudence and develop new research projects after identifying their priorities more precisely.

Dorri also referred to discussions on cooperation with the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader representative in Bangladesh, including workshops on contemporary jurisprudence for Bangladeshi students and researchers in Qom and the establishment of structured connections with regional jurisprudential and legal institutions.

He reiterated that the institute currently prioritises Arabic and English translations under its formal policy, with several books already translated or awaiting publication. He said expanding the programme to include Bengali would require further expert assessment, taking into account the potential readership and the familiarity of regional religious scholars and academics with Arabic.