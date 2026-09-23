Bangladesh; Holding Roundtable on "Islamic Unity, Role of Islamic Republic of Iran in Contemporary World"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The roundtable session titled "The Importance of Islamic Unity and the Role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Contemporary World" was held on September 19, 2026, in the auditorium of the Markaz-e-Dirasat-e-Islamia School in Khulna.

In this session, held with the joint efforts of the Panjtani Association of Khulna and the Union of Imams and Congregational Prayer Leaders of Khulna, more than 30 prominent and distinguished lawyers participated

Advocate Abdul Aziz, the former president of the Khulna Bar Association, was the chief guest, and Hojat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sayed Ibrahim Khalil Razavi, the head of the Shia Ulema Council of Bangladesh, was the special guest of the session, and the senior official of the state judiciary of Khulna province, Dr. Zakir Hossain, presided over the session.

Maulana Ibrahim Faizullah, the head of the Union of Imams and Congregational Prayer Leaders of Khulna, and Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mohammad Abdul Quddus, the secretary of the Shia Ulema Council, were the main speakers of the session.

The session consisted of two parts: speeches and questions and answers. In the questions and answers section, the invited lawyers presented their views on the current events in the Middle East. Praise be to God, most of them called the war against Iran an illegal and completely imposed war and fully supported the right of the Iranian nation to defend itself.

While admiring and praising the holding of such a useful meeting, they all strongly emphasized unity and solidarity among the Muslims of the world and called for holding more such sessions in broader areas of society.

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