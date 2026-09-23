Austria's Constitutional Court Will Rule on the Hijab Ban in Schools

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Austria's Constitutional Court announced that it is expected to issue a ruling in the first half of 2027 regarding the ban on wearing the Islamic hijab for girls under 14 in the country's schools. A law that has been in effect since the first of September and now faces objections from a number of students and their parents.

Passage of the Ban with Far-Right Party Support

This ban, which was proposed by Austria's ruling coalition consisting of three centrist parties, was passed in December in the country's lower house of parliament with the support of the far-right "Freedom Party" of Austria.

The only opposing party, the "Greens," which is the smallest party in Austria's parliament, did not support this law.

The New Law Under the Scrutiny of the Constitutional Court

Despite the law taking effect on the first of September, it is unclear whether this ban will remain in place after review by Austria's Constitutional Court.

Austria's Constitutional Court in 2020 had annulled a similar ban that prohibited the use of the hijab for girls under 10 in schools. The court at that time had announced that such a law was discriminatory against Muslims and that the Austrian government was obligated to remain neutral in religious matters.

Protest by Students and Parents

Austria's Constitutional Court announced in a statement that female students aged 9 to 12 and their parents have filed a complaint against the new regulations.

In these complaints, it has been argued that the hijab ban violates freedom of religion and the principle of equality before the law.

The court has announced that the ruling regarding the hijab ban is expected to be issued in the first half of 2027.

Fine of Up to 800 Euros for Violating the Law

According to the new law, if a student does not comply with the ban, the school must first discuss the matter with her.

If the violation continues, a fine of between 150 and 800 euros, equivalent to about 172 to 918 dollars, may ultimately be imposed on the individual.

Opposition by Human Rights Groups to the Ban

Human rights organizations, leftist groups, and the institution that officially represents Muslims in Austria have opposed this ban.

Christoph Wiederkehr, Austria's Minister of Education, also told the national broadcaster ORF on Friday that so far about 80 cases of students who have not complied with this ban have been reported across the country.

He added, "This number is in fact less than what we feared and expected."

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