Trump's Popularity Fallen to Its Lowest Level; Decline in Republicans' Support for US President

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that satisfaction with the performance of Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has fallen to 32 percent, and this figure is the lowest recorded for him during his political career. This decline in Trump's popularity comes as dissatisfaction among Republicans with the US President's handling of the rising cost of living in the country, simultaneously with the war against Iran, has increased.

This poll, which lasted four days and ended on Sunday, showed that 73 percent of Republicans approve of Trump's performance as US President. This figure was 82 percent in a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted a week earlier. In that poll, overall satisfaction with Trump's performance was announced at 35 percent.

Rising Cost of Living; The Most Important Concern of American Voters

Only 17 percent of participants in the poll were satisfied with Trump's management of the rising cost of living in America.

Americans have declared the rising cost of living as the most important issue in determining how they will vote in the November 3 midterm elections. An election in which Republicans are striving to maintain their fragile majority in the US Congress.

According to Reuters, dissatisfaction among Republicans with Trump's performance in this area has increased since the start of the war against Iran in February. A war that has led to a sharp increase in gasoline and diesel prices in America.

Increase in Republicans' Opposition to Trump's Performance

This poll was conducted online with the participation of 1,277 American citizens from across the United States. The margin of error of the poll has been announced as 3 percentage points.

For the first time, the level of Republicans' opposition to Trump's performance regarding the rising cost of living has exceeded their level of support. To the extent that 51 percent of Republicans have not approved of his performance in this area, while 44 percent of Republicans have supported it.

Trump's Promises Upon Returning to the White House

Trump once again entered the White House in January 2025 and began his work based on promises to curb inflation and end foreign wars.

In the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the hours after Trump's presidential inauguration, satisfaction with his performance was 47 percent.

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