Iraqi Hashd Thwarted Terrorists' Infiltration into Northern Ramadi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A security source in Iraq's Anbar province said in an interview, "Popular Mobilization Forces identified a terrorist group that intended to infiltrate northern Ramadi with a boat from Lake Tharthar to carry out a terrorist operation."

Popular Mobilization Forces opened fire on this group with light and medium weapons, seized their boat along with weapons and explosives, and the elements of this terrorist group fled toward an unknown direction.

He explained, "These forces clashed with the elements of the terrorist group with various types of weapons, but the extent of human casualties among ISIS is not known."

The source added, "Popular Mobilization Forces deployed armed boats equipped with advanced weapons to neutralize any terrorist attack."

**************

End/ 345E