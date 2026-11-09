Bangladesh Author Shahadat Hossain Khan Receives ‘Qalam Yodha International Award 2026’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Bangladeshi author and researcher Shahadat Hossain Khan has been honoured with the ‘Qalam Yodha International Award 2026’ in recognition of his longstanding contributions to literature, research and writing.

Since beginning his literary career in 2002, Khan has authored and published 68 books, establishing a distinct identity among readers through his writings and research on a wide range of subjects.

His recently published 754-page research-based book, *Karbala*, has attracted considerable interest and appreciation among readers in West Bengal and Bangladesh. The book explores the historical events surrounding Karbala, their background and their significance, striking a chord with readers across both regions.

The award was formally presented to Khan on November 8, 2026, at a ceremony held at the National Press Club in Dhaka. The event was organised by the widely circulated newspaper *Shoty er Pothe* (On the Path of Truth).

The honour recognises Khan's extensive literary contributions, pursuit of knowledge and efforts to contribute to society through his writing.

Among those attending the ceremony from West Bengal were Sheikh Mushtaq Ahmed, editor of the *Shoty er Pothe* magazine, Maulana Dr. Rizwanus Salam Khan and Maulana Munir Abbas Najafi.

The newspaper extended its congratulations and best wishes to Khan, expressing hope that he would continue to enrich the literary world through further writings and research.