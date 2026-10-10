Concerns Grow over Possible Disenfranchisement of Muslims in India Amid Mass Voter Roll Revision

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The exercise, known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), was launched by the Election Commission of India to identify duplicate entries, deceased individuals and people who are ineligible to vote. However, critics argue that the scale of the deletions and the requirement for citizens to provide documents proving their eligibility have raised serious concerns about equal access to voting rights.

Concerns over Disproportionate Impact on Muslims

Muslims, who number approximately 200 million, constitute India's largest religious minority. Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government fear that the electoral roll revision could disproportionately affect Muslims and other marginalised communities, particularly people who have limited access to older residency records and official documents.

The BJP and its supporters, meanwhile, have raised concerns about undocumented migrants from Bangladesh and the possibility of ineligible individuals being unlawfully registered on electoral rolls. The Election Commission maintains that the revision is intended to improve the accuracy of voter lists and prevent ineligible individuals from participating in elections.

Opposition parties insist that efforts to address potential irregularities must not result in the exclusion of eligible citizens. They have also linked the controversy to wider political disputes over the status of Muslims in Indian society and previous allegations that some ruling-party leaders have used anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Citizens Struggle to Restore Deleted Names

Reports have highlighted difficulties faced by citizens attempting to have their names restored to electoral rolls. Some migrant workers who have moved away from their home districts for employment have reportedly been forced to travel hundreds of kilometres to submit documents and challenge the deletions.

Roksana Amir, a resident of Attarubanki in West Bengal, told The Telegraph that she had travelled from Mumbai to her family's home district twice after discovering that family members' names had been removed from the voter list.

According to Amir, all four members of her uncle's family had also been removed from the electoral roll, leaving them unable to vote.

She said the cost of repeated journeys had placed a considerable financial burden on her family, which was already struggling to make ends meet. Much of their savings had been spent trying to prevent the loss of their voting rights.

There have also been reports of living individuals being incorrectly marked as deceased in electoral records. Such errors force affected citizens to submit documents to establish that they are alive and seek reinstatement on the voter list.

These requirements can pose significant obstacles for elderly people, low-income households and individuals who lack easy access to official documentation.

Opposition Protests and Calls for Election Commission Chief's Resignation

The dispute has spilled onto the streets, with opposition leaders organising demonstrations against the revision process.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of the Congress party, marched in New Delhi alongside hundreds of opposition lawmakers, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and calling for the current revision process to be halted. Protesters also demanded a return to paper ballots.

Police detained Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, another senior Congress leader, during the demonstrations. Delhi Police said the action was taken to maintain public order and prevent tensions from escalating.

In recent days, the youth movement known as the Kukrach Janata Party has also organised demonstrations in cities including Mumbai and Delhi, protesting the electoral roll revision. The group has called for nationwide protests and demanded the election commission chief's resignation.

Supreme Court Enters the Dispute

The controversy surrounding the implementation of the electoral roll revision has also reached India's Supreme Court. The court has sought explanations from the government, the Election Commission and Gyanesh Kumar regarding allegations concerning the decision-making process and the implementation of the exercise.

Reports have also pointed to disagreements within the Election Commission. The Indian Express previously reported that some important decisions relating to the process had been taken without the agreement of two of the commission's three members. The Election Commission rejected the allegation and maintained that its decisions were lawful.

In May, the Supreme Court upheld the legal validity of the electoral roll revision in Bihar, while stressing that eligible voters must not be excluded. Nevertheless, ongoing legal proceedings and public protests indicate that questions about the implementation of the exercise and the protection of affected citizens' rights remain unresolved.

Voting Rights at Stake in the World's Largest Democracy

India has more than 900 million registered voters and is widely recognised as the world's largest democracy. Critics warn that errors or shortcomings in voter registration and electoral roll revision could therefore affect the political participation of millions of people.

While the Election Commission describes the removal of ineligible entries as part of an effort to update and improve voter lists, opposition parties are demanding greater transparency, effective mechanisms for challenging deletions and the prompt resolution of individual cases.

Some citizens who have contested the removal of their names are still awaiting decisions, while reports indicate that certain voters were unable to cast ballots in recent elections.

The central challenge is how to prevent unlawful registrations while ensuring that eligible citizens are not denied their right to participate in elections because of administrative errors or difficulties in producing the required documents. The outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for electoral access and public confidence in India's democratic institutions.