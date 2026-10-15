Rahmatabad Cemetery: A Quiet Chapter in Mumbai’s Shia History

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Rahmatabad Cemetery, located in Mumbai’s Mazgaon neighbourhood, is more than a burial ground. It represents an important part of the city’s Shia religious and social history, the story of Iranian migration and a cultural legacy spanning generations. Listed in Mumbai’s heritage inventory as the “Rahmatabad Mughal Cemetery,” the site holds Grade II-A heritage status. Closely associated with Muharram gatherings and mourning traditions, Rahmatabad continues to connect the city’s historical past with its living religious heritage.

Mumbai’s identity extends beyond its skyscrapers, coastline and fast-paced lifestyle. Scattered throughout its neighbourhoods are places where centuries of history remain quietly preserved. Rahmatabad Cemetery in Mazgaon is one such landmark, reflecting the historical connections between Mumbai’s Shia community and its Iranian heritage.

The cemetery is officially listed in Mumbai’s heritage inventory under the name “Rahmatabad Mughal Cemetery” and is recognised as a Grade II-A heritage site.

A Legacy Spanning More Than 125 Years

Available accounts indicate that Rahmatabad Cemetery was established more than 125 years ago to serve the Iranian Shia population living in South Mumbai. At the time, areas such as Dongri, Mohammed Ali Road and their surrounding neighbourhoods were important centres of Shia community life.

Over the years, the cemetery became a final resting place not only for members of the Iranian community but also for Sayyids and other Indian Shias.

For this reason, describing Rahmatabad simply as a cemetery fails to capture its wider significance. It has become an integral part of the social, cultural and religious history of Mumbai’s Shia community.

The Connection Between Muharram and Rahmatabad

Mumbai has a long history of Muharram observances. Researchers have noted that the routes of Muharram processions have changed over time, with major processions originating in South Mumbai eventually making their way to Rahmatabad Cemetery.

For generations, processions on Ashura have travelled from Dongri, Bhendi Bazaar and neighbouring areas towards the cemetery. A report published in 2016 also documented Ashura processions arriving at Rahmatabad, where a *Majlis-e-Shaam-e-Ghariba* was held.

This tradition demonstrates that Rahmatabad is not merely a final resting place for the deceased. It also occupies an important position in the living religious and cultural traditions of Mumbai’s Shia community.

The Growing Challenge of Limited Space

One of the major challenges facing Rahmatabad Cemetery is the shortage of burial space.

A detailed report published in 2016 noted that the cemetery was nearing capacity, making it increasingly difficult to accommodate new burials within its limited area. Its management faced a difficult situation: the shortage of land on one hand and families’ deep emotional attachment to existing and older graves on the other.

In 2008, members of Mumbai’s Shia community also launched a campaign seeking the establishment of an additional cemetery. Reports at the time described Rahmatabad as the city’s only major Shia cemetery.

The issue highlights the difficulties of preserving historic burial grounds while meeting the needs of a growing community and respecting the memories associated with existing graves.

Part of Mumbai’s Shared Heritage

The area surrounding Rahmatabad is home to historic cemeteries and religious sites associated with different communities. Along the same stretch of Dr Mascarenhas Road are the Mazagaon Bene Israel Cemetery and the Sir Adamji Peerbhoy Cemetery, both recognised as Grade II-A heritage sites in Mumbai.

In this broader context, Rahmatabad stands not only as a symbol of Shia history but also as part of the cultural fabric of old Mumbai, where the religious traditions and heritage of different communities developed alongside one another.

Preserving such places is important for maintaining the city’s diverse historical identity and passing its cultural legacy on to future generations.

Rahmatabad Today: A Living Religious Tradition

Recent reports from 2026 have continued to highlight Muharram observances at Rahmatabad Cemetery. According to these accounts, following Ashura, members of the Shia community gathered at the cemetery for a religious mourning programme known as the “Evening of the Oppressed.”

These observances demonstrate that Rahmatabad is not merely a chapter in a history book. It continues to play an active role in the religious life of Mumbai’s Shia community, bringing people together through remembrance, mourning and shared traditions.

A Silent Witness to Mumbai’s Past

The graves at Rahmatabad hold more than the remains of those who have passed away. They preserve memories of an earlier Mumbai, the story of Iranian migration, the religious traditions of the Shia community and the changing social landscape of the city.

As Mumbai continues to transform, the quiet graves of Rahmatabad remain silent witnesses to a part of the city’s history that younger generations may otherwise encounter only in the pages of books.

Protecting Rahmatabad means preserving more than a historic cemetery. It means safeguarding the memories, traditions and shared heritage that have helped shape Mumbai over generations.