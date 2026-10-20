Mumbai hosts three-day academic workshop on life and legacy of Hazrat Fatima Zahra

AhlulBayt News Agency: A three-day academic and research workshop on the life and legacy of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) has been held in the Indian city of Mumbai, drawing scholars, thinkers and religious orators.

The workshop — titled "Fatima Studies" — was held at the Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri Jamaat Mosque in Mumbai, with the aim of examining various dimensions of the personality, conduct, teachings and oppression suffered by Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH).

The program focused on Quranic, jurisprudential, historical, epistemological and educational aspects of her life, providing a scientific platform for explaining Fatimid teachings and examining documented events related to her life.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Abolqasem Razavi, Friday prayer leader of Melbourne, Australia, elaborated on various aspects of Hazrat Fatima Zahra's (PBUH) life and status. One of the central themes of his remarks was "Fadak: A Quranic, Jurisprudential and Historical Case," in which he examined various dimensions of the issue with emphasis on Quranic verses, jurisprudential foundations and historical evidence.

The Melbourne Friday prayer leader also stressed the need to refer to authoritative Islamic sources and carefully evaluate historical reports, underlining the importance of a documented, research-based approach in explaining issues related to Islamic history.

The final days of Hazrat Fatima Zahra's (PBUH) life, her will, her nighttime burial and the concealment of her grave were among other topics addressed at the workshop.

The explanation of Fatimid school teachings in the areas of spirituality, family and women was another focus of the program, with participants examining her moral and spiritual teachings and the role of her conduct in individual upbringing, strengthening the family and reforming society.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ahmad Ali Abedi, a prominent Indian cleric, elaborated on the pilgrimage (ziyarat) of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), explaining its doctrinal concepts, epistemological themes and spiritual teachings. The ethical and doctrinal messages of the pilgrimage and its role in deepening religious knowledge and strengthening spiritual connection with the life of the great lady of Islam were among the topics discussed.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hussein Mahdi Hosseini, an Indian cleric, addressed the theme "Islamic Books and the Oppression of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH)," examining the importance of Islamic sources in understanding various dimensions of her life and the injustices she suffered. He stressed the necessity of studying authoritative sources, carefully examining historical and narrative reports, and understanding the historical context of events related to her life.

The three-day workshop provided a platform for deepening religious studies, raising awareness among scholars and orators, and enriching the content of gatherings related to Fatimid teachings.

Organizers said such academic and research programs — with emphasis on documented study of Islamic sources, explanation of the moral and educational teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) and addressing the intellectual and cultural needs of society — can play an effective role in properly transmitting Fatimid teachings to the younger generation and strengthening religious awareness in society.

.......................

End/ 257