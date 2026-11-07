Three-Day ‘Fatimiyya Studies’ Workshop Held in Qom for Afghan Religious Preachers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Held from November 3 to 5 (12–14 Aban in the Iranian calendar), the workshop aimed to enhance the academic and preaching capabilities of Afghan clerics and deepen their understanding of the teachings, life and status of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her).

The sessions were conducted by Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Mohammad Baqer Marefat, Ayatollah Javad Moravvaji Tabasi and Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Jafar Tabrizi. Each scholar delivered specialised lectures on different aspects of Fatimiyya.

Mohammad Baqer Marefat led the discussions on the first day, followed by Ayatollah Javad Moravvaji Tabasi on the second day and Jafar Tabrizi on the third.

At the beginning of the sessions, Hujjat-ul-Islam Syed Mohammad Hossein Hashemi Balkhabi, head of the Assembly of Religious Preachers from Underserved Regions of Afghanistan, welcomed the scholars and participating preachers and hosted the academic programme.

Focus on strengthening Afghan preachers’ capabilities

The workshop received an active response from Afghan religious preachers, including those working among Afghan migrant communities. These clerics play an important role in explaining the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and addressing the religious questions and concerns of their audiences.

Such educational programmes provide an opportunity for preachers to benefit from the knowledge and experience of scholars at the Qom Seminary while strengthening their academic foundations and improving their preaching skills.

The initiative also seeks to connect the scholarly resources of the Qom Seminary with the religious and educational needs of Afghan communities, particularly people living in underserved areas and Afghan migrant populations.