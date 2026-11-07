Central Asian Special Representatives Hold Second Meeting on Afghanistan in Bishkek

AhlulBayt News Agency: The second meeting of the Regional Contact Group of Special Representatives of Central Asian countries on Afghanistan was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, with delegations from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in attendance. Discussions focused on Afghanistan’s political, economic and humanitarian situation and its implications for regional security and stability.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place on Friday, November 6, 2026 (15 Aqrab 1405), in Bishkek, the country’s capital.

Representatives of the four Central Asian nations exchanged views on the latest military and political developments in Afghanistan, as well as the country’s economic and social conditions and humanitarian situation.

The participants also discussed the circumstances of vulnerable groups in Afghanistan and the impact of developments in the country on the security and stability of the Central Asian region.

Another key topic was the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Central Asian countries and Afghanistan. Officials explored opportunities for joint initiatives in trade, economic development, transportation, logistics and humanitarian assistance.

According to the ministry, participants highlighted Afghanistan’s importance in regional efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and stressed the need for continued coordination on regional security. Combating cross-border crime, terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking was identified as a major priority for cooperation.

The meeting also underscored the importance of engagement with Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, taking into account the national interests and priorities of countries in the region.

During the meeting, representatives welcomed Kyrgyzstan’s historic election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term. They also expressed their readiness to actively cooperate within the UN framework to advance social, economic, transportation, logistics and humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the four countries agreed to continue regular consultations within the framework to ensure the effective implementation of the objectives and decisions adopted by the leaders of Central Asian countries.