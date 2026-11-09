Pakistani Official: Trade with Afghanistan Will Not Resume While Terrorism Concerns Persist

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan will not resume normal trade with Afghanistan as long as armed attacks against Pakistan continue to originate from Afghan territory and Islamabad’s security concerns remain unresolved, said Samar Haroon Bilour, adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

Dawn and The Nation reported on Sunday, November 8, the remarks made by Bilour, the provincial adviser for information and public relations, regarding the continued restrictions on trade between the two countries.

Bilour said on Saturday that the resumption of normal trade activities depended on Pakistan’s security concerns being addressed and on practical cooperation from Afghan authorities.

He urged the Taliban authorities to prevent armed groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan. He added that trade routes could not be reopened as long as Pakistan’s sovereignty and security remained under threat.

Commenting on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilour said that although law and order had improved to some extent following increased police patrols and better coordination among security forces, the threat of terrorism remained.

The Nation also reported Bilour’s position on the conditional resumption of trade during a televised interview.

The main trade crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained closed or restricted since October 2025, following border clashes and Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan. Islamabad accuses the Taliban authorities of allowing the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to operate from Afghan territory, an allegation that the Taliban authorities have repeatedly denied.