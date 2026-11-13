The Life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA): A Practical Model of Family Values, Social Conduct and Family Rights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is not merely a revered historical personality but a comprehensive role model for all aspects of life. Her life offers guidance on how a daughter should treat her parents, how a wife should conduct herself with her husband, how a mother should raise her children, and how an individual should interact with others in society. Her exemplary character provides practical answers to these questions.

Hujjatul Islam Maulana Syed Arif Abbas Naqvi, a teacher at Jamia Imam Mehdi in Azamgarh, made these remarks while addressing a majlis during the Ayyam-e-Aza-e-Fatimiyya observances in Mahmoodpur. He said that the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) teaches people how to conduct themselves in society.

He observed that society today is facing numerous challenges, including disagreements within families, growing distances between relatives, and increasing disregard for one another's rights.

In such circumstances, he said, what society needs is not a new philosophy but a return to the teachings and example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

Referring to the Holy Quran, he quoted:

“Indeed, in the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example to follow.” (Surah Al-Ahzab, 33:21)

He said that the upbringing within the household of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) produced the extraordinary personality of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), whose life embodied worship, selflessness, patience and respect for family relationships.

He stressed that before claiming love for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), it is essential to incorporate her character and teachings into one's daily life.

The Relationship Between a Daughter-in-Law and Mother-in-Law: Lessons from the Life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA)

Maulana Naqvi said that one of the major challenges facing society today concerns relationships between daughters-in-law and mothers-in-law.

In some families, daughters-in-law regard their mothers-in-law as a burden, while in others, mothers-in-law fail to treat their daughters-in-law with the affection they would show their own daughters, viewing them merely as members responsible for household duties.

Islam, he said, teaches mutual respect, good conduct and the fulfilment of one another's rights.

He pointed out that a daughter-in-law who avoids respecting and caring for her mother-in-law should also consider how she would wish to be treated when she herself becomes a mother-in-law.

However, he clarified that service should never be imposed through force. Rather, it should emerge from love, good manners and a spirit of mutual cooperation.

Quoting the Holy Quran, he said:

“Treat your parents with kindness.” (Surah Al-Isra, 17:23)

He also highlighted the emphasis placed by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on good moral conduct, noting that a home is not built merely with walls but through love, respect and sacrifice.

If a daughter-in-law respects her mother-in-law and the latter treats her with the affection of a daughter, the home can become a reflection of paradise, he said.

He added that maintaining harmony within a family is not the responsibility of women alone. Husbands and other family members must also ensure that everyone's rights are respected with fairness and compassion.

Selflessness in the Life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA): Living for Others

Maulana Syed Arif Abbas Naqvi described *isar* (selflessness and putting others before oneself) as one of the most important aspects of the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

Referring to Surah Al-Insan, he quoted the Quranic description of the selflessness of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS):

“They give food, despite their love for it, to the needy, the orphan and the captive.” (Surah Al-Insan, 76:8)

He said these verses offer profound lessons from the character of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Today, he observed, minor disagreements often lead to serious conflicts within families. People are unwilling to compromise, insist on having the final say, and sometimes place their pride and ego above their relationships.

However, the example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) teaches that relationships are sustained not through arrogance but through selflessness and sacrifice.

A person who considers the happiness and well-being of others within the family is truly following the moral teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), he said.

He also stressed the importance of raising children in a way that encourages them not only to demand their own rights but also to fulfil the rights of others.

Family Reform Begins with Personal Character

Maulana Naqvi said that people often expect their daughters-in-law, mothers-in-law, husbands and children to behave well, yet rarely reflect on the improvements needed in their own character.

Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), he said, demonstrated through her life that personal reform must begin with oneself.

Quoting the Holy Quran, he said:

“Indeed, Allah does not change the condition of a people until they change what is within themselves.” (Surah Al-Ra'd, 13:11)

He explained that if every daughter-in-law resolves to respect her mother-in-law, every mother-in-law treats her daughter-in-law with compassion, every husband ensures justice between family members, and every child fulfils their responsibilities towards their parents, many social problems could be addressed.

He emphasised that mourning for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is not limited to shedding tears. It also means practising her moral values and teachings in everyday life.

The Upbringing of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and the Message of Karbala

In the concluding part of his address, Maulana Naqvi said that the influence of the upbringing and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) extended far beyond her lifetime and was clearly reflected in the events of Karbala.

From the same household, Imam Hasan (AS) demonstrated patience and forbearance, while Imam Hussain (AS) established an unparalleled example of sacrifice in defence of truth and righteousness.

He quoted the famous saying of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

“Hussain is from me, and I am from Hussain.”

He also referred to the Quranic verse:

“Say: I ask of you no reward for it except love for my near relatives.” (Surah Ash-Shura, 42:23)

He said that the true expression of love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) lies in incorporating their teachings into one's life.

He further observed that the household which nurtured a great personality like Imam Hussain (AS) also produced Hazrat Zainab Kubra (SA), who carried the message of Hussain and Karbala to the world after the tragedy.

Therefore, he said, every household needs to draw inspiration from the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA). Daughters should follow her example, sons should learn from the life of Imam Ali (AS), mothers should take inspiration from her approach to upbringing, and families should become centres of love and mutual respect.

In his concluding remarks, Maulana Naqvi raised an important question: While numerous majalis are organised in the name of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), is her character reflected in our homes?

If a daughter-in-law fails to respect her mother-in-law, a mother-in-law does not treat her daughter-in-law with compassion, and a husband fails to act justly, then people must examine not only their mourning practices but also their own conduct.

He concluded that the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is not merely meant to be heard and remembered; it is meant to be practised and reflected in the way we live.