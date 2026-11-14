AhlulBayt News Agency: The anguished plea of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.), the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which arose from the streets of Madinah, is one such voice that continues to echo through the corridors of history. It is not merely the cry of an oppressed woman; it is a call for the protection of the sanctity of Prophethood, the right of Wilayat, Islamic justice and human dignity.

The Days of Fatimiyya are, in essence, an opportunity to reflect on this painful chapter of history, acknowledge the truth and remind humanity of its moral responsibilities. During these days, the silent streets of Madinah, the painful account of the damaged door, the reported martyrdom of Hazrat Mohsin (A.S.), the loneliness of Amir al-Momineen Imam Ali (A.S.), and the night-time burial of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) once again fill the hearts of believers with grief and a sense of protest.

It remains a profound historical tragedy that the final days of a woman whose honour the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) closely associated with his own pleasure and displeasure became among the most painful chapters in Islamic history.

Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) was not merely the daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). She was an eminent personality of the household of revelation, whose purity, virtues and elevated status are highlighted in the Quran and Sunnah. She embodied the legacy of Prophethood, purity, devotion, selflessness and loyalty, and her voice became a defining expression of the defence of truth and Wilayat.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is reported to have said: "Fatima is a part of me; whoever angers her angers me."

This prophetic statement provides an important standard for every generation. Understanding the position and status of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) requires not only recognition of her relationship with the Prophet but also an appreciation of the greatness he himself expressed about her.

How, then, can the suffering of a woman whose pleasure was associated with the pleasure of the Messenger of Allah and whose displeasure was associated with his displeasure be dismissed as an ordinary historical disagreement? Why should serious examination, questioning and reflection on the events involving a household that witnessed the revelation of the Quran be avoided?

Love for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) requires more than simply recounting her virtues. It also calls for understanding her rights, her position and the accounts of her suffering with intellectual integrity and historical awareness.

The Fadak Sermon: A Defence of Truth and Justice

The issue of Fadak was not merely a dispute over land, a garden or financial ownership. A study of the Sermon of Fadak (Khutba-e Fadakiyya) reveals how Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) transformed the occasion into a comprehensive intellectual and religious argument concerning monotheism, Prophethood, the Quran, divine commandments, Islamic society and the responsibilities of the Muslim community.

Although she was the daughter of the Prophet, she did not rely solely on her family relationship to defend her claim. Instead, she presented arguments based on Quranic verses. Addressing the Muslim community, she reminded them of their responsibility to understand the Quran and questioned whether its teachings concerning the inheritance of the prophets had been overlooked.

It was a powerful intellectual and protest voice that reflected the pain of a daughter, the insight of a learned woman, the spirituality of a devoted worshipper and the courage of a person determined to defend the truth.

The Sermon of Fadak remains a mirror for those who recite the Quran but disregard its teachings when their interests are at stake; those who speak about justice but hesitate to uphold its demands. The question of Fadak remains relevant because the question of justice never becomes outdated.

The Suffering of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.)

In the accounts preserved in the traditions of the school of Ahlul Bayt (A.S.), particularly those concerning the reported incidents at the Prophet's household, the martyrdom of Hazrat Mohsin (A.S.) and the physical and emotional suffering attributed to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) are remembered with profound grief. These events occupy a central place in the Shia religious and historical tradition concerning her oppression.

The question is not simply how many times these incidents have been recorded in historical accounts. The more important question is whether their message has been understood. Have we tried to comprehend what it means to stand alone in defence of the truth? Have we taught future generations that political authority, majority opinion and social pressure can never, by themselves, determine what is right or wrong?

The mention of Hazrat Mohsin (A.S.) fills the heart with sorrow. The suffering of an innocent child, the pain of a mother and the hardships endured by a family together evoke a profound sense of grief.

Every person who raises their voice for oppressed children around the world should recognise that human compassion has no geographical boundaries, oppression has no religious borders, and the tears of innocent children have no national identity.

We grieve for oppressed children across the world, raise our voices for innocent people killed in wars and remember the suffering of Hazrat Mohsin (A.S.) as part of our religious convictions and historical consciousness. These are not contradictory paths; they are different expressions of the same human principle of standing with the oppressed.

The Hidden Grave: An Unanswered Historical Question

In Madinah, there is a grave whose exact location has been the subject of different historical accounts. It is the blessed grave of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.), whose concealed location has continued to evoke grief among devotees and reflection among scholars for centuries.

Her burial at night, the presence of a small number of loyal companions and the indescribable grief of Amir al-Momineen Imam Ali (A.S.) remain significant elements of Fatimiyya mourning and historical consciousness.

The question of the hidden grave is not merely geographical. It is also an important historical issue, reminding us that understanding certain events requires more than reading historical accounts; it demands serious consideration of their background, causes and consequences.

O visitor to Madinah! When you visit the Prophet's Mosque, remember the great woman whose relationship with the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) is central to Islamic history, whose love is regarded as a source of faith and whose suffering remains alive in the hearts of followers of Ahlul Bayt (A.S.).

From Mourning to Social Responsibility

The Days of Fatimiyya do not merely invite us to shed tears over the suffering of the past. They also challenge us to examine the injustices in our own societies today.

How many people are deprived of their rights? How many women face oppression and exploitation? How many children fall victim to war and poverty? How many oppressed people are unable to raise their voices against powerful groups? How many truths remain concealed behind walls of personal and political interests?

If we remember the suffering of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) but remain indifferent to oppressed women in our own societies, we must reassess the meaning of our mourning. If we remain silent in the face of contemporary injustice, we must question our own conscience. And if we listen to the Sermon of Fadak but practise dishonesty, betrayal, discrimination and the violation of others' rights in our daily lives, we must reconsider the values guiding our religious upbringing.

The teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) remind us that worship connects human beings with God, while protecting the rights of others connects them with humanity. A true believer is one whose prayers reflect devotion, whose words reflect honesty, whose conduct reflects justice and whose heart carries compassion for the oppressed.

We must recognise that Fatimiyya gatherings, elegies, mourning chants, chest-beating rituals and tears are important expressions of religious identity and spiritual attachment. However, their moral and educational impact must also become visible in our everyday lives.

A Fatimiyya gathering should not be limited to recounting tragedies; it should also become a centre for gaining knowledge and understanding of the teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.). The pulpit should not merely awaken emotions but should also inspire intellectual awareness, religious understanding, social responsibility and the courage to speak the truth.

Writers and scholars have a responsibility not simply to repeat historical events but to present their intellectual, theological and ethical dimensions to younger generations.

Mothers should familiarise their daughters with the chastity, dignity and exemplary character of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.). Fathers should guide their sons through the loyalty of Amir al-Momineen Imam Ali (A.S.) and the teachings of the Fatimi tradition. Young people should make her courage, insight and steadfastness in defending the truth their guiding principles. Scholars and intellectuals should communicate the intellectual and scholarly heritage of Ahlul Bayt (A.S.) to the younger generation in the language of the modern world.

This is how the message of Fatimiyya can move from individuals to families, from families to society and ultimately influence humanity as a whole.

The Test of Humanity

At a time when the world raises slogans of human rights, freedom, equality and justice, it must also confront the profound historical questions associated with the suffering of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.).

The real test of humanity does not arise only when oppression is committed by an external power. It becomes even more challenging when injustice occurs within one's own society, when the oppressed belong to one's own community and when those responsible for oppression enjoy the protection of power and authority.

Standing with the truth requires more than words; it requires an awakened conscience. Supporting the oppressed demands more than emotion; it requires courage, perseverance and practical action.

The life and protest of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) convey a timeless lesson: recognise the truth, remain steadfast in its defence and never bow before falsehood, regardless of how difficult circumstances may become.

Every year, the Days of Fatimiyya knock on our doors. Gatherings are organised, mourning rituals are observed, elegies are recited, tears are shed and the suffering of the oppressed Lady of Madinah is remembered.

Yet, when these ceremonies conclude, an important question remains: Has anything changed in our lives? Have we developed the courage to speak against injustice? Have we incorporated the Fatimi way of life into our homes? Have we promoted justice, honesty, modesty, knowledge and human compassion in our communities?

Remember that the suffering of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) is undoubtedly a painful chapter of history. However, her patience, steadfastness, commitment to truth and defence of Wilayat also represent an enduring source of awareness, resistance and hope for humanity.

Let us use the Days of Fatimiyya not only to fill our eyes with tears but also to awaken our consciences. Let us not merely recite elegies about her suffering but make supporting every oppressed person our moral responsibility. Let us not remember Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) only in religious gatherings but bring her teachings to life in our homes, communities and individual and collective conduct.

O sleeping humanity! Listen to the voice rising from that silent grave in Madinah. It is not merely an elegy for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.); it is a message calling for the awakening of your conscience.

O mourners of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.)! Transform your tears into testimony for the truth, your devotion into knowledge, your knowledge into insight and your insight into action.

That is the spirit of Fatimiyya mourning and the true demand of love for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.).