Fatima Studies Classes Begin at Madarsa Jafaria in Ajmer, Hazrat Fatima Zahra and Laylat al-Qadr

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During the opening sessions, Hujjatul Islam Maulana Syed Naqi Mehdi Zaidi, the local Friday prayer leader, highlighted 18 spiritual parallels between Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree, emphasising the importance of understanding and disseminating Fatimid teachings.

The classes are being conducted under the leadership of Maulana Naqi Mehdi Zaidi. He said the period was particularly significant because it included occasions associated with both the birth and martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA). The programme will therefore cover a range of subjects related to her life, character and spiritual legacy.

The curriculum includes her personality in the light of the Holy Quran and the sayings of the infallible Imams (AS), her position as described by prominent scholars, the significance of her names, her divinely ordained marriage, the Tasbih of Fatima as a heavenly gift, the Mushaf of Fatima, her sermons, her will and the accounts of the hardships she endured.

Emphasising the importance of understanding her true status, Maulana Zaidi cited a narration attributed to Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS): "Whoever truly recognises Fatima has certainly attained Laylat al-Qadr."

He described Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) as a woman of exceptional spiritual stature, noting that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whose honour is revered throughout creation, would stand up in respect whenever she approached him.

He also highlighted her central position among the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), describing her as the only daughter of the Prophet (PBUH), the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and the mother of Imam Hasan (AS) and Imam Husayn (AS), regarded in Islamic tradition as the leaders of the youth of Paradise. He said she exemplified excellence in every aspect of these relationships.

Quranic Perspective on the Connection Between Hazrat Fatima Zahra and Laylat al-Qadr

Explaining the relationship between Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and Surah Al-Qadr, Maulana Zaidi said her spiritual status has a profound inner and theological connection with the opening verse of the chapter: *"Indeed, We sent it down during the Night of Decree."*

Referring to *Tafsir Furat al-Kufi*, Volume 1, page 581, he cited a narration attributed to Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS), according to which the term *Laylat* (night) symbolically refers to Hazrat Fatima (SA), while *Qadr* refers to Allah. The narration states that whoever truly recognises Hazrat Fatima has attained an understanding of Laylat al-Qadr.

According to the same account, she was given the name Fatima because creation cannot fully comprehend her true spiritual status and identity.

A similar narration attributed to Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (AS) identifies Hazrat Fatima (SA) with Laylat al-Qadr, stating that whoever recognises her in her true reality has attained the Night of Decree.

Eighteen Spiritual Parallels Between Hazrat Fatima Zahra and Laylat al-Qadr

During the classes, Maulana Naqi Mehdi Zaidi outlined 18 spiritual parallels between Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and Laylat al-Qadr, drawing on Quranic verses and narrations from Islamic tradition.

1. The mystery surrounding their true reality

Just as the exact night of Laylat al-Qadr is not definitively known to the general public, the full spiritual status, greatness and luminous reality of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) cannot be comprehended by everyone. According to the narration cited during the lecture, her name reflects the inability of creation to grasp her true identity completely.

2. A connection with the Quran and divine guidance

Laylat al-Qadr is the night on which the Holy Quran was revealed. In a corresponding spiritual interpretation, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is regarded as the mother of the eleven Imams (AS) who followed Imam Ali (AS), whose teachings are understood in Shia tradition as an expression of the living Quran.

Her existence is thus presented as central to the continuation of Imamate and Wilayat. Maulana Zaidi also referred to a narration attributed to Imam Musa al-Kazim (AS) interpreting verses from Surah Al-Dukhan. In this interpretation, the phrase "the clear Book" refers to Imam Ali (AS), while the blessed night symbolically refers to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

3. A position unmatched in spiritual excellence

Just as no ordinary night can equal Laylat al-Qadr in virtue, no woman is considered equal to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) in her spiritual rank within this tradition. She is known as *Sayyidat Nisa al-Alamin*, meaning the leader of the women of the worlds.

4. Protection from the Fire

Laylat al-Qadr is associated with worship, divine mercy and the hope of salvation from Hellfire. Similarly, narrations concerning Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) describe her as a means of spiritual salvation for her sincere followers.

One narration cited in this context explains that she was given the name Fatima because her followers are protected from the Fire, while those who oppose her are deprived of her love and spiritual allegiance.

5. The special virtue of Tasbih Fatima

Laylat al-Qadr is described in the Quran as better than a thousand months. In a related comparison, the Tasbih of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) holds a special place in Islamic devotional practice. Reciting it after prayers is regarded in Shia tradition as a highly meritorious act of worship.

6. A source of blessings

The Quran describes Laylat al-Qadr as a blessed night. Similarly, Mubarakah, meaning blessed, is among the names associated with Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA). Her life, lineage and example are regarded as sources of goodness and blessings for humanity.

7. Uniqueness among all nights and women

Just as Laylat al-Qadr occupies a unique position among the nights of the year, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is regarded in Shia teachings as having an unparalleled position among women in spiritual excellence and virtue.

8. A profound place in the divine order

To illustrate the greatness of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), Maulana Zaidi referred to a well-known narration that states: "O Ahmad, had it not been for you, I would not have created the universe; had it not been for Ali, I would not have created you; and had it not been for Fatima, I would not have created you both."

He said this narration is cited in discussions of her exceptional spiritual status and the profound mysteries associated with her existence.

9. Her connection with angels and the Mushaf of Fatima

Just as angels and the Spirit descend during Laylat al-Qadr, Shia narrations describe angels communicating with Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) after the death of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), informing her of matters beyond ordinary human knowledge.

This is associated with her title Al-Muhaddathah, referring to one who was spoken to by angels. According to these accounts, Imam Ali (AS) recorded the information conveyed to her, and the resulting collection is known as the *Mushaf of Fatima*.

10. The dawn of justice and the reappearance of Imam Mahdi

Laylat al-Qadr concludes with the arrival of dawn, symbolising the transition from darkness to light. According to an interpretation mentioned during the classes, Laylat al-Qadr symbolically refers to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), while dawn represents the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (AS).

This interpretation connects the suffering endured by Hazrat Fatima (SA) and her descendants with the anticipated emergence of Imam Mahdi (AS), whose mission, according to Shia belief, will establish justice and spread righteousness throughout the world.

11. The limits of human understanding

The Quran highlights the greatness of Laylat al-Qadr through the question: *"And what can make you know what the Night of Decree is?"

Maulana Zaidi drew a parallel with the spiritual status of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), saying that her true position cannot be fully understood through ordinary human reasoning alone.

He referred to the Prophet's respect for her, including his reported practice of standing when she entered and his profound affection for her. He also mentioned the title Umm Abiha, commonly translated as "the mother of her father", as an expression of their special relationship.

12. Purity and spiritual excellence

Just as Laylat al-Qadr is associated with divine blessings and freedom from evil, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is described in Islamic tradition by titles such as *Al-Tahirah* and Al-Batul, reflecting her purity, devotion and spiritual excellence.

The discussion also referred to the Quranic concept of purification associated with the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

13. Abundant goodness and the blessing of Kawthar

The Quran describes Laylat al-Qadr as better than a thousand months, highlighting its extraordinary blessings. Similarly, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is associated with Kawthar, a term meaning abundant goodness.

In Shia interpretation, this is connected with her honoured position and the continuation of the Prophet's lineage through her descendants, as well as the enduring legacy of guidance associated with the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

14. The continuity of divine guidance

The annual return of Laylat al-Qadr is associated with the continuing availability of divine mercy and spiritual guidance.

Similarly, the descendants of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), including the Sadat, are regarded as preserving the lineage of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Her descendants and the legacy of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) hold a significant place in the religious and historical traditions of Muslim communities.

15. The outward and inward dimensions of existence

Laylat al-Qadr has an outward dimension as a night within the month of Ramadan and an inward dimension associated with the descent of divine blessings and revelation.

A similar distinction is drawn in Shia spiritual teachings concerning Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), whose historical human life is distinguished from the deeper spiritual reality attributed to her. A narration describes her as *Fatimah Huriya Insiyya*, meaning a heavenly being in human form.

16. The revelation of divine wisdom

The Quran states that during Laylat al-Qadr, every matter of wisdom is determined. The night is therefore associated with divine knowledge and the unfolding of God's commands.

In the parallel presented during the classes, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is understood as a central figure in the transmission of the Prophet's teachings and the spiritual knowledge associated with Imamate.

17. The central position of Hazrat Fatima within the Ahl al-Bayt

A narration describes Laylat al-Qadr as the heart of Ramadan. Similarly, narrations attributed to the Imams (AS) place Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) at the centre of the spiritual household of the Ahl al-Bayt.

Maulana Zaidi referred to a narration expressing this relationship through the words: "They are Fatima, her father, her husband and her children."

18. The consequences of neglecting her teachings and status

Just as neglecting Laylat al-Qadr can mean losing an extraordinary opportunity for spiritual growth and divine reward, disregarding the status and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is presented in these religious teachings as a serious spiritual loss.

The lecture emphasised the importance of respecting her legacy, understanding her position and following the moral and spiritual principles associated with her life.

Call to Promote Fatimid Teachings

Concluding his remarks, Maulana Naqi Mehdi Zaidi urged participants to study the teachings and legacy of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and share them with the wider public.

He said the Fatima Shanasi classes had been organised to deepen understanding of her personality, spiritual position and teachings, particularly during the days associated with her birth and martyrdom.

The initiative aims to encourage religious learning and help people develop a stronger understanding of the life and legacy of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).