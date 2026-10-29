Special Lectures on the Life and Teachings of Fatima al-Zahra in Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Special educational and character-building lectures on Fatima-Shanasi (understanding the life and teachings of Fatima al-Zahra) were held at Hawza Ilmiyya Zainabiya in Lucknow under the auspices of Iran Culture House, New Delhi. The sessions introduced female students to the scholarly, ethical and educational dimensions of the life of Hazrat Fatima al-Zahra (peace be upon her).

The lectures were delivered by Hujjatul Islam Maulana Hamidul Hasan, Hujjatul Islam Maulana Syed Hasnain Baqri and Hujjatul Islam Maulana Syed Raza Haider Zaidi, who discussed various aspects of Fatima al-Zahra’s life and teachings.

The programme aimed to deepen students’ understanding of her character and highlight the importance of applying her teachings in everyday life.

During their addresses, the speakers highlighted her virtues and exemplary conduct, focusing on values such as knowledge, piety, modesty, patience, worship and a strong sense of responsibility. They emphasized that her life offers an important intellectual, moral and practical model for women, particularly students seeking guidance in their personal and social lives.

The Contemporary Relevance of Fatima-Shanasi

The speakers stressed that Fatima-Shanasi goes beyond studying historical events or recounting virtues. It also involves understanding her teachings and putting them into practice in both individual and collective life.

They noted that the example of Fatima al-Zahra provides guidance for strengthening Islamic identity, promoting ethical values and deepening religious awareness in contemporary society.

The lectures at Hawza Ilmiyya Zainabiya were organized with the aim of helping students develop a deeper understanding of her life and teachings. The programme also encouraged them to incorporate Islamic principles into their daily lives and contribute to the promotion of religious and moral values within society.