IRGC Navy: Fourth oil tanker caught fire after unauthorized transit attempt in Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC Navy announced that the fourth oil tanker caught fire after attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route.

A fourth supertanker—ignoring warnings from the IRGC Navy not to transit via the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz—struck a mine, resulting in a massive explosion; the vessel is currently on fire, the IRGC Navy said in a statement.

The statement added that the offending tanker, carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil, attempted to exit through the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, disregarding radio warnings issued by the IRGC Navy.

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