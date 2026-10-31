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IRGC Navy: Fourth oil tanker caught fire after unauthorized transit attempt in Strait of Hormuz

31 October 2026 - 07:45
News ID: 1884560
Source: IRNA
IRGC Navy: Fourth oil tanker caught fire after unauthorized transit attempt in Strait of Hormuz

The IRGC Navy announced that the fourth oil tanker caught fire after attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC Navy announced that the fourth oil tanker caught fire after attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route.

A fourth supertanker—ignoring warnings from the IRGC Navy not to transit via the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz—struck a mine, resulting in a massive explosion; the vessel is currently on fire, the IRGC Navy said in a statement.

The statement added that the offending tanker, carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil, attempted to exit through the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, disregarding radio warnings issued by the IRGC Navy.

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