IRGC Navy captures second US reconnaissance, decoy drone intact west of Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has captured the second US reconnaissance and decoy drone intact west of the Strait of Hormuz after taking control of its guidance and control systems.

The statement said the Navy’s electronic warfare unit detected and identified the MQM-170 drone during an offensive operation before bringing it down safely and without physically destroying it on Friday.

According to the IRGC Navy, the drone’s mission was to identify Iranian air defense systems along the Persian Gulf coast and over Qeshm island.

The MQM-170 Outlaw, manufactured by US company Griffon Aerospace, was originally designed to simulate aerial threats, test air defense systems and train air defense personnel.

Beyond photographing military positions, such missions can help assess air defense responses, detectability and system performance. The control of the drone and landing it safely therefore offered an intelligence opportunity to examine the equipment and operational methods used by the other side, according to the statement.

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