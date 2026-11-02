Top commander: 86th Naval Flotilla's voyage historic achievement for Iranian Navy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Navy commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has described the 86th Naval Flotilla’s voyage as a historic achievement, saying it was the result of months of planning.

Speaking at a ceremony on Sunday, Rear Admiral Irani described the 86th Naval Flotilla’s voyage as a historic achievement for the Iranian Navy, completed despite challenging ocean conditions.

He said the flotilla’s presence in ports across various countries provided an opportunity to introduce Iran’s Islamic-Iranian culture and identity and demonstrate the Islamic Republic’s power.

Irani also highlighted faith, hope, and self-confidence as key factors enabling the Armed Forces to counter complex threats and hybrid warfare.

The Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla sailed around the world, starting from the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on September 20, 2022, and cruising through the Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, and Atlantic Ocean before returning to the country’s shores after an eight-month voyage.

The flotilla sailed through 65,000 kilometers of international waters and circumnavigated the globe.

The objective was to expand naval presence in international waters and send a message that the Iranian Navy will not be deterred by harsh sanctions and saber-rattling, according to officials.

It was the first-of-its-kind, round-the-world voyage undertaken by an Iranian Navy flotilla and came amid unprecedented sanctions and economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic.

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