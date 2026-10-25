Organising Martyrdom Anniversary of Lady Fatima Zehra Programmes in Alipur

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The organisation’s office-bearers are carrying out their responsibilities in consultation with the local Friday prayer leader.

One of the prominent organisations in Alipur, Anjuman-e-Jafaria contributes to the systematic organisation and effective management of programmes held during Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya, the days commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

The organisation coordinates with the Imam-e-Juma on matters including scheduling majalis, maintaining discipline and managing other administrative arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of religious gatherings.

Anjuman-e-Jafaria also helps provide essential facilities for majalis and large religious assemblies held during Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya. These arrangements include tents, chairs and other necessary equipment.

For major gatherings, the organisation further assists with obtaining police permissions, ensuring security arrangements, completing legal formalities and maintaining communication with the relevant authorities. Its support helps organisers address administrative requirements and facilitate the orderly conduct of religious events.

The efforts of Anjuman-e-Jafaria are important in ensuring that Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya programmes run smoothly, devotees have access to essential facilities and discipline is maintained throughout the gatherings.

The current office-bearers of Anjuman-e-Jafaria, Alipur, include Haji Mir Shabahat Hussain as president, Syed Murtaza Hussain as secretary, and Hujjatul Islam Maulana Muhammad Yusha as Imam-e-Juma wa Jamaat.

The services provided by Anjuman-e-Jafaria’s volunteers reflect their religious and social responsibilities. Their efforts aim to improve the organisation of Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya programmes and strengthen people's connection with the life, teachings and legacy of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).