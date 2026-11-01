Understanding the True Status of Hazrat Fatima Zahra Is Impossible Without Recognising Her

AhlulBayt News Agency: The lectures, organised under the supervision of Hujjat-ul-Islam Maulana Naqi Mehdi Zaidi, explore the life, merits and spiritual position of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) in the light of the traditions and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Infallible Imams (AS).

In one of the sessions, Maulana Naqi Mehdi Zaidi spoke on the topic, “The Status and Position of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) in the Light of the Traditions of the Prophet and the Infallible Imams.”

He said that the most reliable way to understand the true status and position of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) was through the traditions and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Infallible Imams (AS). These narrations, he said, highlight her exceptionally elevated spiritual rank and virtues.

The Prophet’s Traditions on Hazrat Fatima Zahra

Referring to the traditions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Maulana Zaidi said the Prophet established the pleasure and displeasure of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) as a criterion for divine pleasure and displeasure.

He quoted the following tradition:

“Indeed, Allah Almighty becomes displeased when Fatima is displeased and is pleased when she is pleased.”

He also cited the Prophet’s statement:

“Fatima is a part of me; whoever angers her has angered me.”

Maulana Zaidi said several traditions further establish that causing harm to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) is equivalent to causing harm to the Prophet himself, while her happiness is linked to the happiness of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH).

He further explained that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) described Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) as the leader of all women of the worlds, from the beginning to the end.

According to a narration cited during the lecture, when the Prophet was asked whether Hazrat Fatima was the leader of the women of her time, he replied that Hazrat Maryam (AS) was the leader of the women of her time, while his daughter Fatima was the leader of all women throughout the worlds, from the first to the last.

The Prophet also stated that when Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) stood in her prayer niche, 70,000 angels brought near to Allah would send greetings to her.

Maulana Zaidi also referred to traditions describing Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) as “Hawra Insiyya,” meaning a heavenly maiden in human form.

He quoted the Prophet as saying that whenever he longed for the fragrance of Paradise, he would experience it through the fragrance of his daughter Fatima.

These traditions, he said, reflect her extraordinary spiritual greatness and exalted position.

Hazrat Ali’s Testimony to Fatima Zahra’s Virtues

The second part of the lecture examined the status of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) through the teachings of Imam Ali (AS).

A narration was cited in which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) asked Imam Ali (AS) how he had found his wife. Imam Ali replied:

“She is the best helper in obedience to Allah.”

Maulana Zaidi also referred to the statements of Imam Ali (AS), in which he testified to Hazrat Fatima Zahra’s truthfulness, trustworthiness, piety, purity and devotion.

According to one narration, Imam Ali (AS) swore that Fatima had never angered him or disobeyed him in any matter.

He further stated that whenever he looked upon the blessed face of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), his grief and anxieties would disappear.

The Infallible Imams on the Greatness of Hazrat Fatima Zahra

The third part of the lecture highlighted the greatness of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) through the teachings of the Infallible Imams (AS).

A narration attributed to Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (AS) described his mother as a crown of virtues, a flower in the garden of infallibility, an ornament of knowledge and wisdom, and the leader of women.

The statement of Imam Husain (AS), “My mother is better than me,” was also cited in this context.

Similarly, Imam Zain-ul-Abideen (AS) introduced himself with the words:

“I am the son of Fatima Zahra; I am the son of the leader of women.”

Narrations attributed to Imam Muhammad al-Baqir (AS) highlighted the significance of obedience to Allah and the virtues of Tasbih-e-Fatima Zahra (SA). According to these traditions, no act of praising and glorifying Allah surpasses the excellence of Tasbih-e-Fatima.

Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS) described her as a shining star among the women of the world, while Imam Musa al-Kazim (AS) referred to her as Siddiqah and Shaheedah, meaning the truthful and the martyr.

A narration attributed to Imam Ali al-Ridha (AS) explained the reason behind her name, stating that she and her followers were protected from the fire of Hell.

Similarly, a narration from Imam Muhammad al-Taqi (AS) expressed profound sorrow over the oppression and suffering inflicted upon his grandmother, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

A further narration attributed to Imam Ali al-Naqi (AS) explained that the name Fatima signifies deliverance from the fire of Hell for her and those who love her.

Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS), describing the radiance of her blessed face, said that it shone like the sun in the morning, the moon at midday and a star at sunset.

Hazrat Fatima Zahra as an Exemplar for Imam Mahdi

At the conclusion of the lecture, the statement of Imam Mahdi (AJ), the awaited Imam, was also quoted:

“In the daughter of the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and his family, I have the best example to follow.”

The series of Fatima-shanasi lectures at Madrasa Jafariya, Taragarh, continues to highlight the greatness, virtues, infallibility, worship, devotion to Allah and exalted position of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) within the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), drawing upon the traditions and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Infallible Imams (AS).