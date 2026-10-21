Shia Cleric: Understanding Lady Fatima Zahra Requires Teachings of Infallible Imams

AhlulBayt News Agency: He said that her distinguished personality could be properly understood by referring to the teachings and narrations of the Infallible Imams (peace be upon them), as the guidance of the Ahl al-Bayt provides an important basis for understanding her virtues and exalted status.

He stated that the life of Lady Fatima Zahra (PBUH) was marked by purity, infallibility, knowledge and divine awareness. According to Shia belief, she held the status of infallibility, and her life remains an exemplary model of religious devotion and moral excellence.

Among her titles is *Al-Muhaddatha*. In Shia narrations, this title is explained in connection with accounts that angels spoke to her and conveyed divine knowledge to her. Maulana Khairabadi stressed that this concept must be understood separately from prophethood, as Lady Fatima Zahra (PBUH) was not a prophet.

To explain her elevated status, Maulana Khairabadi cited a well-known saying of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him and his family):

“Fatima is a part of me; whoever hurts her has hurt me.”

He said this narration highlights the immense position Lady Fatima Zahra (PBUH) held in the eyes of the Prophet and underscores the importance of respecting her. He added that questions and misconceptions concerning her personality should be examined in light of such narrations, with careful attention to their authentic meanings and sources.

Discussing the relationship between Lady Fatima Zahra (PBUH) and Imam Ali (peace be upon him), Maulana Khairabadi said their harmony extended beyond married life to encompass knowledge, faith, piety, character and religious responsibilities. He described Lady Fatima Zahra as Imam Ali's kufu—a worthy and compatible partner in virtue, religious standing and the fundamental objectives of life. Their relationship, he said, offers an exemplary model for Muslim families.

Maulana Khairabadi further observed that the approximately 18 years of Lady Fatima Zahra's life offer profound lessons for women of every generation. Her devotion, patience, knowledge, modesty, commitment to truth, fulfilment of family responsibilities and social awareness provide guidance not only for women but for society as a whole. Despite her short life, he said, her character and conduct left a lasting mark on Islamic history.

He emphasized that misconceptions concerning Lady Fatima Zahra (PBUH) should be addressed through scholarly investigation, reliable historical sources, hadith literature and the teachings of the Infallible Imams, rather than through emotional reactions alone.

He concluded that the purpose of Fatima-shanasi—the study and understanding of Lady Fatima Zahra—is not merely to recount her virtues, but also to understand her character and apply its lessons in everyday life. Such an approach, he said, can help younger generations draw inspiration from her example and incorporate Islamic values into their lives.