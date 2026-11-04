Taliban Destroys 650 Musical Instruments in Southern Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Afghanistan’s southeastern province of Khost has destroyed 650 musical instruments and a large quantity of firecrackers and fireworks collected over the past four months.

The provincial department announced on Wednesday, November 4, that the items had been confiscated during various operations in Khost city and its surrounding districts. The seized materials were subsequently burned at a designated secure location.

In a statement posted on X, Taliban officials said the measures were part of their efforts to prevent activities they consider religiously prohibited, promote Islamic values and bring about what they described as social reform.

The department also urged residents to comply with Islamic principles and the regulations enforced by the Taliban administration, calling on the public to cooperate with officials in creating what it described as a healthy social environment.

Restrictions on Music Intensify

The destruction of musical instruments comes amid continuing restrictions on music and artistic activities under Taliban rule.

During their first period in power, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban imposed extensive restrictions on music, banning its broadcast and prohibiting the use of many musical instruments.

Following their return to power in August 2021, these restrictions have been reinforced across Afghanistan. Authorities in several provinces have confiscated and burned musical instruments as part of their enforcement of the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law.

The latest destruction in Khost highlights the continued enforcement of restrictions on music and cultural expression under the Taliban administration.