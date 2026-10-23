"The Position of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in Holy Quran and Pashto Literature" Published

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the book "The Position of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the Holy Quran and Pashto Literature" was published in Pashto on the subject of a comparative and analytical examination of the position of the family of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) in the two realms of revelation and Pashto literature.

The first axis of this book is the explanation of the verses that were revealed in honor and virtue of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). Citing exegetical texts, the author explains the role of these chosen ones as the true interpreters of the Quran and scholarly models of guidance.

In the second axis, the book turns to the rich heritage of the Pashto language and searches for the reflection of these Quranic teachings in the poems and writings of Pashto writers and poets. The content is organized in such a way as to show how devotion to the Itrat is tied to cultural and linguistic roots and has entered daily life in the form of metaphors and moral concepts.

This book, by linking the rational proofs of the Quran and delicate literary sentiments, tries to present a comprehensive picture of affection for the family of the Messengership. Reading this book familiarizes the reader with the deep belief layers of society and the inseparable bond between the Quran and the Sunnah in the mirror of Pashto literature.

The book "The Position of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the Holy Quran and Pashto Literature" is the work of "Anwar Zib Shahin Khankhel" in Pashto, published in 128 pages in octavo size.

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