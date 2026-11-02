Interfaith Seminar Life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) Draws Shia, Sunni and Hindu Leaders

AhlulBayt News Agency: An interfaith seminar titled “Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) and Her Message of Peace” was held in Nepalgunj on the occasion of the Fatimiyya days, bringing together approximately 150 participants from Shia, Sunni and Hindu communities.

The seminar was held on Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the conference hall of the Unani Medical Centre in Nepalgunj.

The programme began with a recitation of the Holy Quran by renowned Sunni Qari Sagheer Ahmad Khan, followed by a naat presented by Sunni student Abu Sahma Danish.

Sunni poets also paid tribute to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) through poetry. Those who presented their verses included Ashfaq, Meraj Himalaya, Syed Ashfaq Rasool Hashmi, Sarwar Nepali and Haji Qadeer Ansari.

Shia and Sunni women also expressed their devotion through poetry dedicated to Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA). Among them were Sana Shad and Masroor Fatima.

Shahida Shah Wahidi addressed the gathering in the Nepali language, highlighting various aspects of the life, character and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

Hindu Lawmaker Highlights Women's Rights in Islam

The special guest at the seminar was Sushila Nepali, a Hindu member of Nepal's parliament.

In her address, she said that participating in the seminar had given her an opportunity, for the first time, to learn that women enjoy full freedom in Islam and that hijab is not an obstacle to progress but a means of protecting modesty and dignity.

She further stated that she had not previously known that Islam had such an extraordinary female personality as Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

Sunni scholar Kaleem Aarfi spoke about the generosity of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

Yaqub Ansari, a prominent Sunni politician and former member of the provincial assembly, remarked that scholars from his community had not previously organized a seminar of this nature dedicated to such an eminent personality.

Syed Ali Baqir Abidi, who attended the event from Alipur in Bengaluru, India, also delivered an address highlighting the virtues and noble qualities of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA).

Hindu Religious Leader Praises Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA)

Yogi Chandra Nath Maharaj, a Hindu religious leader in Nepal, also addressed the gathering.

He said that Muslims did not need to search for another exemplary personality, as Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) embodied all the highest virtues and noble qualities.

The seminar was organized under the supervision of Hujjat-ul-Islam Dr Muhammad Zain-ul-Abideen.

Despite heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the country, approximately 150 people attended the event, reflecting the strong interest in interfaith dialogue and the promotion of shared values of peace, dignity and mutual respect.