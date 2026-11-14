AhlulBayt News Agency: Her life and character serve as an exemplary model for all humanity, particularly women, for generations to come. Her life is not merely the account of a religious figure but a comprehensive lesson in worship, piety, modesty, knowledge, morality, patience, selflessness and responsibility.

Highlighting the subject, Maulana Masoom Raza Kaifi said that women seeking guidance on how to lead an exemplary life in the present era should look to the character and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) as an outstanding model.

The Holy Quran highlights the purity and elevated status of Ahlul Bayt (A.S.) in Ayat al-Tathir:

إِنَّمَا يُرِيدُ اللَّهُ لِيُذْهِبَ عَنكُمُ الرِّجْسَ أَهْلَ الْبَيْتِ وَيُطَهِّرَكُمْ تَطْهِيرًا

"Indeed, Allah only desires to remove all impurity from you, O People of the Household, and purify you completely." (Surah Al-Ahzab, 33:33)

This verse establishes the special position of purity associated with Ahlul Bayt (A.S.), of whom Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) is an eminent member. Her life teaches that true greatness does not lie in outward splendour or worldly status, but in faith, noble character, purity and seeking the pleasure of Allah.

Maulana Kaifi further stated that Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) was not only an exemplary daughter, wife and mother but also a woman of strong character, awareness and responsibility. As a daughter, she demonstrated the highest standards of respect and devotion towards Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). As a wife, she established an example of love, cooperation and simplicity in her relationship with Imam Ali (A.S.). As a mother, she raised and nurtured remarkable personalities, including Imam Hasan (A.S.), Imam Hussain (A.S.) and Hazrat Zainab (S.A.).

He said that every aspect of her life offers an independent lesson in guidance and character-building for women.

Referring to a hadith of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he quoted:

فَاطِمَةُ بَضْعَةٌ مِنِّي، فَمَنْ أَغْضَبَهَا أَغْضَبَنِي

"Fatima is a part of me; whoever angers her has angered me."

According to Maulana Kaifi, this hadith clearly demonstrates the elevated status and honour of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.).

He also referred to verses 8 and 9 of Surah Al-Insan, which highlight the selflessness of Ahlul Bayt (A.S.) and their willingness to feed the needy solely for the sake of Allah:

إِنَّمَا نُطْعِمُكُمْ لِوَجْهِ اللَّهِ لَا نُرِيدُ مِنكُمْ جَزَاءً وَلَا شُكُورًا

"We feed you only for the sake of Allah. We desire neither reward nor gratitude from you."

He explained that this teaching reminds believers that true worship is not limited to prayers and fasting. Serving humanity, helping those in need and making sacrifices for others are also essential aspects of devotion to Allah.

Concluding his sermon, Maulana Masoom Raza Kaifi said that drawing guidance from the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) has become particularly important in today's society for strengthening family relationships, ensuring the proper upbringing of children, protecting moral values and understanding women's religious and social responsibilities.

Her life teaches that through purity, knowledge, spiritual understanding, devotion and noble character, a woman can play a fundamental role not only in improving her family but also in reforming society as a whole.

Therefore, the life and character of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) are not an example limited to any particular era or section of society, but represent an enduring and exceptional model for women across the world, offering guidance and inspiration for all generations.