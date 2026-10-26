Following the Example of Fatima Zahra Is Essential for Building a Moral Society : Syed Hassan Mousavi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Agha Syed Hassan Mousavi Safavi, president of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, has described the life and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA) as a guiding example for building a virtuous society, protecting women's rights, promoting moral values and addressing social ills.

Speaking at a religious gathering marking the Ayyam-e-Fatimiyya, he stressed that women play a fundamental role in social reform and the upbringing of future generations. He said that putting the teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra into practice was essential to creating a society founded on dignity, purity and strong moral principles.

On the occasion, a mourning procession was held from the central office of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian to the central Imambara in Budgam. Led by Agha Syed Hassan Mousavi Safavi and accompanied by other religious scholars, the procession drew thousands of mourners who gathered to pay tribute to the daughter of Prophet Muhammad.

The procession concluded at the central Imambara, where a mourning assembly, or *Majlis-e-Aza*, was held. Addressing the gathering, Agha Mousavi highlighted the exemplary life, teachings and moral values of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, emphasizing their continuing relevance in contemporary society.

He observed that even modern and developed societies had not yet succeeded in ensuring complete safety and security for women, while Islam had laid down comprehensive principles concerning women's dignity, rights and protection.

He said that a serious effort to uphold women's status and rights in accordance with Islamic teachings could help address many of the challenges women face today.

Agha Mousavi further emphasized that the example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra was not limited to Muslim women but could serve as a source of guidance for women across the world. Her life, he said, exemplifies purity, patience, perseverance, devotion, sacrifice and high moral character—values that remain relevant across generations and societies.

He also described her household as an exemplary centre for nurturing generations committed to truth, righteousness and moral excellence. He said her life demonstrated the importance of raising children with strong ethical principles and a deep commitment to faith.

Concluding his address, Agha Syed Hassan Mousavi Safavi reiterated that adopting the teachings and example of Hazrat Fatima Zahra in everyday life was a vital step towards building a virtuous, dignified and morally responsible society.