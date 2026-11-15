AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing the second of a two-day series of mourning gatherings held at Imambara Sibtainabad in Hazratganj, Lucknow, on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi highlighted her spiritual status and exemplary role in Islam.

Earlier, Hujjat-ul-Islam Hakim Elahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would stand up to welcome Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), show her respect and offer her his own seat.

He described crossing the Pul-e-Sirat as an extremely difficult stage, adding that love for Hazrat Fatima (SA) was the means by which a person could cross it faster than lightning.

Hakim Elahi said that thousands of Islamic scholars and intellectuals had written books on the life and character of Hazrat Fatima (SA), yet her exemplary life had still not been fully explored.

He also recalled the reaction of Imam Ali (AS) upon receiving the news of her martyrdom. According to his account, Imam Ali (AS), who had never fallen during a battle, shown signs of exhaustion or wept, broke down in grief and lost consciousness upon hearing the news. He reportedly sat down on the ground several times while returning home. This, he said, reflected his profound understanding of Hazrat Fatima's greatness and spiritual position. He concluded his address by recounting the circumstances surrounding her martyrdom.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi said that without Hazrat Fatima Zahra (SA), women would not have had an infallible role model to follow, as men cannot serve as role models for women in every aspect of life.

He referred to the Prophet's statement, "Fatima is a part of me," explaining that this signifies her association with the mission of prophethood and her status as God's proof (Hujjat) over creation.

During the mourning gathering, poets also presented poetic tributes in devotion to Sayyida Fatima Zahra (SA). Adil Faraz Naqvi conducted the proceedings.

A large number of religious scholars, students and male and female mourners attended the gathering. The annual mourning programmes are organised by the Office of the Supreme Leader's Representative in Delhi.