Literary Contributions of Ahl al-Bayt Poet Aamir Faizabadi Honoured at Historic Musalmah Gathering in Agra

AhlulBayt News Agency: The literary contributions of the late Ahl al-Bayt poet Aamir Faizabadi were commemorated during the annual religious gatherings and Musalmah poetry event held in memory of Shaheed-e-Salis, Hazrat Qazi Noorullah Shustari (RA), in Agra.

On the occasion, distinguished personalities from academic, literary and social fields, along with all poets participating in the poetry gathering, were honoured under the Poet of Ahl al-Bayt Aamir Faizabadi Memorial Award for the Promotion of Knowledge and Literature, established in his memory.

Among those presented with the memorial award were Hujjat-ul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul Majeed Hakeem Elahi, representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India; Hujjat-ul-Islam Maulana Syed Taqi Naqvi; Hujjat-ul-Islam Syed Kalbe Rashid Rizvi; Abu Zar Kantori, director of Graph Agency; and Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi, member of the Telangana Legislative Council.\

All poets who participated in the Musalmah were also recognised for their literary contributions.

Mirza Shafiq Hussain Shafaq played a significant role in organising the event and ensuring its success. His efforts to preserve the memories and literary legacy of the late Aamir Faizabadi, as well as his continued commitment to literature, were appreciated.

Gratitude was also expressed to Ali Zaidi, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, for his support and patronage, which helped ensure the dignified organisation of the memorial award ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Mohammad Yasir said that the recognition of his late elder brother Aamir Faizabadi's poetry and literary contributions was a source of immense pride and deep emotion for the entire family.

He observed that a poet or writer is ultimately remembered through their creative works and the literary legacy they leave behind in society.

He added that the purpose of the memorial award was not only to encourage poets and individuals dedicated to the promotion of knowledge and literature but also to preserve and carry forward the literary legacy of the late Aamir Faizabadi.