Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India Extends Diwali Greetings, Emphasizes Iran–India Cultural Ties

Hujjat-ul-Islam Abdul Majid Hakeem Elahi, Representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India, has extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the people of India, particularly members of the Hindu community, highlighting the importance of peace, religious harmony, and mutual understanding.

In his message on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Elahi described the festival as a symbol of light, hope, and the triumph of good over evil. He said that the values of love, wisdom, and truth can bring people closer together and pave the way for peace and peaceful coexistence.

Highlighting the historic relationship between Iran and India, the Iranian leader’s representative noted that the two ancient Asian civilizations share deep-rooted cultural, literary, and civilizational ties. He emphasized that their shared heritage and longstanding interactions provide a strong foundation for strengthening friendship, dialogue, and cooperation between the two nations.

Elahi also stressed the importance of promoting mutual respect among followers of different religions and cultures, saying that preserving this common heritage can further strengthen understanding and friendship between the peoples of Iran and India.

Expressing his wishes for the occasion, he hoped that the radiant light of Diwali would fill homes with joy, hearts with tranquillity, and society with peace, solidarity, and hope.

He concluded by praying to Almighty God for the continued health, happiness, dignity, prosperity, and progress of the people of India, while expressing hope that Diwali would further strengthen the historic and friendly relations between Iran and India.

He extended his wishes to everyone for a joyous and blessed Diwali.