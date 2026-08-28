Iranian Supreme Leader’s Representative in India Issues Statement on Prophet Muhammad’s Birth and Islamic Unity Week

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a special message, Hakim Elahi called for greater unity, brotherhood, mutual respect and the promotion of shared human values, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and dialogue among Muslims and wider society.

Quoting the Quranic verse, “Hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided,” he said the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a reminder of the Prophet’s mission to guide humanity toward faith, knowledge, morality, justice, brotherhood and human dignity.

He noted that through his life and teachings, the Prophet demonstrated a path based on love, peace, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence—principles that remain relevant to humanity today.

Referring to the birth anniversary of Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (A.S), Hakim Elahi highlighted the Imam’s contribution to knowledge, intellectual development and moral education. He said the Ja’fari tradition represents an important legacy of scholarship, ethics and human development, adding that its teachings are particularly relevant in the contemporary world.

The cleric also described Islamic Unity Week as an important opportunity to strengthen the common foundations of the Muslim community and promote greater harmony among Muslims. He stressed that dialogue, mutual respect, cooperation and unity are essential at a time when divisions are being exploited to weaken social cohesion.

The message also highlighted India’s rich religious and cultural heritage and the significant contributions made by Muslims to the country’s development. Religious scholars, intellectuals and cultural figures were urged to work with wisdom and foresight to strengthen unity and help younger generations become familiar with the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Islamic teachings and universal human values.

The message further conveyed greetings from Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei to religious leaders, scholars, intellectuals and religious, academic and cultural figures in India, along with prayers for their dignity, success and continued service to noble human causes.

Concluding the message, Hakim Elahi once again congratulated the people of India and prayed for greater harmony among people, dignity and progress for the Muslim community, and a future for Indian society marked by knowledge, faith, morality, social harmony and development.