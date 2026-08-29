Leader: Key to solving economic issues lies in domestic production, getting rid of dollar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojataba Hosseini Khamenei hailed the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian for handling the people’s needs amid the US-Israeli aggression and blockade, urging increased domestic production and eliminating the US dollar from transactions.

The Leader made the remarks on Friday in a message marking Government Week, which is held annually to commemorate former President Mohammad Ali Rajai and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar, both assassinated in the bombing of the prime minister’s office on August 30, 1981.

He appreciated the efforts of active employees and managers of government institutions, particularly “the sincere and caring” President Pezeshkian.

“In particular, I commend the worthy measures they have taken, despite the various restrictions and plots of the American-Zionist enemy, and the intensification of sanctions and blockades, during the third imposed war and afterward, to ensure the provision of goods and various services needed by the people, repair key damaged areas, and manage energy,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He said the dear nation of Iran, who have “demonstrated its true mettle” in the past six months during the US-Israeli aggression, is entitled to feel the service rendered by the branches of administration.

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to remind some key points for improving the economic conditions. “Among these are the need for serious attention to the chain of economic and livelihood challenges, such as inflation, unemployment, management of prices and the market for goods and services, as well as particular attention to certain other elements of the economy, such as growth, increased investment and directing it toward useful and necessary areas, boosting production, gradually phasing out the dollar from its important role, and ultimately placing the entire set of resistance-economy policies at the center.”

“The key to resolving all these matters in this field lies in relying as much as possible on domestic production,” he said, adding that where sufficient domestic production does not exist, imports should be used properly and wisely.

The remarks come as the United States launched on Monday a campaign under the title “Operation Economic Outcast,” which came after Washington failed to reach its war objectives against Iran.

Although the enemy’s conduct during the war and afterward is not without effect, ever-smarter management of the components of this field, seeking the assistance of the people and experts, and bringing new capacities into operation will guide the country toward the expansion of affairs and development, he said.

“The sworn enemy of this nation tries to convey that the path to development and progress lies in following it and complying with its unreasonable demands; whereas observing what it has done to this country and its resources in past periods, even years before the Islamic Revolution, shows otherwise,” Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted.

He also honored the memory of the martyred presidents Rajaei and Raeisi, the martyred prime minister Bahonar, and the martyred employees, managers and ministers of various administrations, and above all, the great martyr Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who held the office of president for nearly two terms.

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