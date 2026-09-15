France Seeks Prison Terms for Two Sons of Ex-Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh

ABNA24 - France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) on Monday called in Paris for prison sentences of Khaled and Ahmed Saleh, two sons of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who are accused of investing money allegedly embezzled by their father in luxury real estate in France.

Prosecutors have sought a five-year prison sentence for Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh and four years for his brother Khaled. They also called for arrest warrants to be issued against both men.

The financial prosecutor’s office also called for the confiscation of all property and funds seized in France, estimated to be worth millions of euros.

The case stems from a wide-ranging investigation by French judicial authorities into the family’s financial transactions and investments in France.

Authorities suspect that the properties and financial accounts under investigation were financed through money-laundering networks using wealth accumulated by Ali Abdullah Saleh during his time in power.

The court is expected to set a date for its final ruling in the case, which reflects continuing international legal action over suspected illicit assets and property.



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