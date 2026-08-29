President Pezeshkian appreciates Leader's message on occasion of Government Week

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message acknowledging the communication from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, on the occasion of Government Week, Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized that we assure the great nation of Iran and the cherished Leadership that, in complete unity and cohesion with the other branches of government, we will safeguard the country's authority and dignity as we pursue a path of flourishing and progress.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran wrote on his X account that the affectionate and prudent message from the esteemed Leader of the system to the 14th administration and myself represents a continuation of the constructive and unparalleled support of the exalted Leader—the martyr of the Islamic Revolution.

Pezeshkian emphasized: "We assure the great nation of Iran and the dear Leadership that, in complete unity and cohesion with the other branches of government, we will safeguard the country's authority and dignity as we pursue a path of flourishing and progress."

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