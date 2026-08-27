President Pezeshkian: Islamic unity does not mean abandoning justice

Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarded Islamic unity not as a temporary political tactic, but as a strategic principle for the dignity, independence and bright future of the Muslim world.

“He regarded the Prophet Mohammad as the central figure of Muslim solidarity and repeatedly warned that while differences of opinion are natural, allowing them to turn into hostility and conflict would weaken the Muslim community from within and ultimately lead to its decline,” the president said, referring to the martyred Leader.

Also in his remarks, the president, Muslim scholars and universities to counter sectarian hatred, stressing respect for religious sanctities as a red line.