Gaza Death Toll Surges to 73,662 as Israeli War Continues

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 73,662 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 174,627 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received three civilian bodies and five wounded people over the past 24 hours, while another victim succumbed to injuries.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,355 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,516 others have been injured.



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