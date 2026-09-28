Arab League condemns Israeli escalation in occupied Palestinian territory, al-Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Arab League has strongly condemned an ongoing Israeli escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East al-Quds, warning of a dangerous deterioration at the al-Aqsa Mosque and across the occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States censured the intensification of Israeli military measures, closures, and restrictions on Palestinian movement, which it said had coincided with Jewish holidays.

It also denounced a dangerous escalation targeting the al-Aqsa Mosque and attempts to alter the longstanding status quo at the holy site.

The statement cited recent remarks by the Israeli police commander in the occupied al-Quds district concerning a trial to allow Jewish prayer books, known as Sidur, to be brought into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Arab League described the move as highly concerning, warning that the introduction of additional religious items could establish new practices and rituals at the Muslim site and undermine its historical and legal status quo.

It also denounced intensified Israeli military measures in the occupied West Bank, including the closure of roads, gates, and checkpoints. The Arab League said the measures had restricted Palestinians' freedom of movement and impeded their access to workplaces and places of worship, with roads and entrances remaining closed in several Palestinian governorates.

The Arab League further warned against the exploitation of Jewish holidays to increase incursions and violations at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. It pointed to recent incursions, the performance of religious rituals, and the reported introduction of Jewish religious items and books into the mosque's courtyards, alongside restrictions on Palestinian worshippers seeking access to the site.

The secretariat called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to uphold its responsibilities and press Israel, as the occupying power, to halt measures and practices that violate the rights of the Palestinian people, including their freedom of worship and the historical and legal status quo of Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied al-Quds.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has recently warned that escalating incursions by Israeli regime officials and settlers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound will not succeed in changing the Islamic identity of occupied al-Quds.

On September 20, hundreds of Israeli settlers, including Ben-Gvir, entered the al-Aqsa compound under heavy police protection. The Palestinian Authority’s al-Quds Governorate said about 800 people entered the site.

The status quo governing al-Aqsa dates back decades. Under that arrangement, the compound is recognized as an Islamic holy site, with the al-Quds Islamic Waqf responsible for its religious administration and maintenance. Palestinian and Muslim authorities have repeatedly accused Israel of undermining that arrangement since occupying East al-Quds in 1967.

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