Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Liverpool ahead of Labour conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Liverpool on Saturday ahead of the annual conference of Britain’s ruling Labour Party, calling on the government to end military support for Israel and halt arms sales to the regime.

Demonstrators gathered outside St George’s Hall carrying Palestinian flags and placards reading “Free Palestine,” “Stop arming Israel” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Large Palestinian flags were raised above the crowd, and some protesters wore keffiyehs as participants called for an end to British support for Israel, immediate sanctions and freedom for Palestinians.

The protest was jointly organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War Coalition, Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Muslim Association of Britain, the Palestinian Forum in Britain and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament. Local pro-Palestinian groups also called for participation.

The demonstration came as the British government has announced new measures targeting extremist Israeli settlers in response to settlement expansion and violence against Palestinians.

London has also said it plans to ban imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and impose sanctions on individuals and companies involved in settlement development.

The government has further said it would reject applications for licenses to export weapons and equipment that could contribute to the continued occupation of Palestinian territories.

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