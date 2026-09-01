Paradox of Muslim Life in UK; High Social Belonging, Greater Loneliness

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A government survey of 175,000 people has shown that two-thirds of Muslims in England feel a strong sense of belonging and attachment to their local neighborhood, a figure higher than the national average. However, Muslims in England are more likely than other people in the country to report feeling lonely.

According to a report by the British online media Hyphen, this is the third time that the annual Community Life Survey, conducted by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, has identified Muslims in England as the loneliest religious group. The survey aims to examine the level of civic and social participation among people. This comes as the government allocated £4.5 million in 2025–2026 to address the issue of loneliness across England.

This survey annually asks people over 16 about indicators such as their level of participation in volunteer activities, conversations with neighbors, and their satisfaction with green spaces in their neighborhood. The project has been running since 2016.

Dr. Leon Moosavi, a sociologist specializing in race and religion at the University of Liverpool, told a specialist publication that these findings contradict the results of recent research. Research has shown that two out of every five Britons believe Muslims are unable to integrate into British society.

He said, "There is a stereotype that British Muslims are not integrated, that they are outsiders, or in some people's words, a fifth column. But research shows that Muslims feel strongly about civic participation and community engagement."

Moosavi referred to the Arabic word Ummah, often used to refer to the global Muslim community, and according to him, this word well expresses this feeling.

He said, "When we talk about the Ummah, many people do not only understand it as the Muslim nation, but this word also makes us think of others."

The survey, conducted between October 2024 and March 2025, showed that people of Pakistani and Bangladeshi background were more likely to feel a strong sense of belonging to their local neighborhood.

Moosavi said, "In parts of central and northern England, we have ethnic neighborhoods and areas where people live in communities and neighborhoods that share a common culture and heritage."

However, when participants were asked how often they feel lonely, isolated from others, or lacking companionship, 8 percent of Muslim adults said they often or always feel lonely.

Loneliness Remains a Significant Public Health Issue

Loneliness remains one of the important issues in public health. According to research by the Campaign to End Loneliness in 2022, nearly 26 million adults in Britain reported feeling lonely, and 7.1 percent experienced chronic loneliness.

Loneliness has been linked to higher levels of psychological distress and increased healthcare costs. Analyses show that people who report feeling lonely generate an average of about £850 more in annual costs for the UK's National Health Service.

Moosavi said, "It is important to consider that specific groups of Muslims may struggle with loneliness."

He added, "New Muslims are a very good example because they often report experiencing great excitement and enthusiasm at the beginning of their conversion to Islam, but then they feel abandoned."

Efforts to Support Isolated Muslim Women

Aisha Acharya has launched a group called "Sisters for Islam" to support Muslim women in the city of Leicester who face social isolation and detachment.

Although Leicester has one of the largest Muslim populations in Britain, Acharya says that social events in the city that do not consider religious considerations and cultural values have made Muslim women in Leicester feel even more isolated.

She regularly organizes various social events, including running clubs, trips to coastal areas, and a retreat program planned to be held in Wales.

Rising Hatred Against Muslims

The rise in hatred against British Muslims may also be one of the reasons for the higher rates of loneliness among Muslim adults.

The Muslim Council of Britain, which monitors Islamophobic incidents, recorded 70 attacks on mosques in its first year of activity.

Moosavi said, "When we say Muslims are lonely, this creates a sense of despair, as if loneliness is our own choice or the result of our own inaction."

He added, "Loneliness is also related to the issue of rejection, marginalization, and the feeling that we are not accepted or included in society because of who we are."

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