ABNA24 - The Yemeni armed forces have launched a new wave of strikes against oil installations operated by the Saudi state-owned Aramco petroleum and natural gas company in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s ongoing aggression and blockade against their homeland, according to a report.

British daily newspaper Financial Times, citing two people with knowledge of the matter, reported that the energy infrastructure was hit on Monday and the damage was being assessed.One source described the latest attack as similar in scale to last month’s strike, which temporarily knocked out some production at the refinery. Aramco has not yet provided an official comment on the incident.

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said last month that Yemeni attacks had caused some interruptions to its oil production. He, however, asserted that the strikes had no material operational or financial impact.

The Jizan refinery is said to have a processing capacity of around 400,000 barrels per day.

The latest development comes after the spokesman for Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement that Yemeni air defense forces had intercepted and shot down a Wing Loong II reconnaissance drone belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) while flying in the skies over Yemen's Central province of Al-Bayda.

Earlier, Yemeni army forces had targeted a CH-4 reconnaissance and precision strike drone with a surface-to-air missile as it was carrying out hostilities over the Northern province of Al-Jawf.

On Sunday, Yemeni air defense units shot down an intruding Wing Loong II drone in the skies West of the Maqbanah district in the Southwestern province of Ta’izz.On July 20, the Sana’a government announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia in response to "an unjust and oppressive siege" on Yemen for almost 12 years.Subsequently, the Yemeni armed forces have reported a series of successful missions that have targeted vessels associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen, initiating a comprehensive military offensive that received support in terms of military, political, and logistical assistance from the United States and several Western countries.Tens of thousands of Yemenis have lost their lives; however, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its primary goal of reestablishing a puppet government that served its interests.



/129