Yemen's 4th Missile Operation in Recent Weeks; Destruction of Three Armored Vehicles, Killing Saudi Commanders

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen today released new images of its armed forces' operation against senior Saudi commanders on the western coastal strip of Yemen.

The images show the moments of identification and precise monitoring of the Saudi commanders as they were riding in three military armored vehicles. The arrival of another commander joining the group was also captured in these images.

The moment of launching the domestically-produced ballistic missile and its impact on the armored vehicles is clearly visible in the images. The impact completely destroyed the armored vehicles, reducing them to small pieces and leaving thick smoke in the coastal area, which is far from civilian settlements.

According to reports, all the commanders present at this location, described as "traitorous forces cooperating with Saudi Arabia," were killed in this attack. With this strike, their plans for military movements against Yemen and its armed forces were thwarted.

Yemen has emphasized that this is the fourth time in recent weeks that images of the strategic capabilities of Yemen's armed forces, including drones and ballistic missiles, have been released.

These attacks demonstrate the high capability of Yemeni forces in identifying, monitoring, and precisely targeting enemy commanders, and the continuation of confronting the aggressors.

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