Former Indonesian President: World Needs "UN 2.0" / Current Version No Longer Meets Today's Complex Challenges

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Joko Widodo, the former President of Indonesia, in his keynote speech at the "Penang Peace Dialogue" summit, said that the world needs stronger global institutions, stronger global mediation, and more effective global diplomacy to maintain peace.

He stated that "the UN must change and redefine its systems, processes, and strategies to create a better world," and that this body should continue to have an effective role and position.

The former President of Indonesia added, "Since we need stronger global institutions, stronger global mediation, and stronger global diplomacy to maintain peace, we must now move beyond the old version of the UN and build a new version of it, namely UN 2.0."

Widodo, referring to the intertwined nature of current global conflicts, stated that the consequences of these conflicts transcend borders, and sustainable welfare is only achievable when countries choose peace over conflict, cooperation over competition, and partnership over division.

He emphasized, "There is one important thing to remember: no country can succeed alone, no nation can flourish in a state of conflict, and no peace can be built without trust."

The "Penang Peace Dialogue," themed "Bridging Civilizations in a Multipolar World," is being held over two days and is the main event of the "Community of World Chinese" (CWC) conference series. About 200 delegates have gathered at this summit to discuss peace, cooperation, and relations among civilizations in a world increasingly moving toward multipolarity.

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