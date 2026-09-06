Nabih Berri: Israel Turned Southern Lebanon into Field of Killing, Destruction

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, emphasized that the killing of civilians, including children, women, and defenseless individuals by the Zionist regime, and the targeting of the Ministry of Finance building in the city of Nabatiyeh, are crimes of a terrorist nature and dimensions that must be condemned and strongly protested.

He added, "If these actions indicate anything, they show that the Zionist regime, by continuing its devastating war in a bloody and unprecedented manner, has decisively proven that it has not adhered to any form of ceasefire agreement and has violated all rules, agreements, and understandings."

Nabih Berri continued, "The Zionist regime, at all its political and military levels, is now turning southern Lebanon, its people, and their property into a ballot box with blood in the upcoming electoral race, a battle in which everyone competes over who kills more and who destroys more."

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament went on to say, "I emphasize once again that what has happened and continues to happen in the south is as much an international responsibility, requiring immediate intervention to stop the war against Lebanon and its south, as it is a national responsibility, calling on all parties to stand with the south, consider its issue as the issue of all Lebanese, and regard its defense as the defense of Lebanon."

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