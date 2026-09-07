Hezbollah MP: Surrender Is Not in Hezbollah's Vocabulary

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hussein al-Hajj Hassan, a Hezbollah MP in the Lebanese Parliament, emphasized that surrender is not in this party's vocabulary and called on the people and resistance forces to stand firm and persevere against pressures.

Al-Hajj Hassan said Hezbollah remains strong and added that the level of attention given by the United States, the Zionist regime, and the international community to the Lebanon file indicates Hezbollah's importance and its position in the existing equations.

Stating that the resistance has been able to thwart the objective sought for its destruction, he noted that Hezbollah's entry into the war in 2026 came after the Lebanese government failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

The Hezbollah MP also reiterated the movement's pride in its alliance with the Islamic Republic of Iran and its reliance on its power, and said the Islamic Republic will continue to support Hezbollah.

Al-Hajj Hassan, emphasizing that the current phase requires steadfastness and resistance, stated that no matter how much pressure increases, it will not drive Hezbollah toward the option of surrender.

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